Worksop keep up promotion hopes with win over Everton

Ross Wicks hit 44 not out and took a wicket.

Worksop posted 193/6 from their 40 overs – though they didn’t have it all their own way at the start.

Opener Tim Smith -Jnr- scored 30, but Harry Taylor (8), Owen Meredith (10) and Jake Hogan (19) all fell cheaply to leave Worksop at 90/4.

The innings gained crucial momentum in the middle order, with Andrew Appleton (44 from 65 balls) and Ross Wicks (44)* from 38 balls).

Worksop then turned the screw in the field with Wicks quickly removing Ross Campion for three.

Simon Peck was then dismissed by Saeed Ahmed to leave Everton on 24/2. The chasers rebuilt the innings through Mark Whitlam and Richard Chambers.

But Worksop continued to strangle their momentum with Whitlam’s 48 coming off 94 balls. Chambers also struggled with his 31 coming off 55 balls.

Everton could only reach 130 off their 40 overs as Worksop bagged all 20 points.

Worksop’s second team made it a good weekend after hammering Glapwell in Division Three.

They posted 198/6 off their 40 overs with Glyn Coxhill’s brilliant 122 doing the damage. Glapwell had little chance of chasing down that target and could only make 78/5 off their 40 overs.

Benjamin Swales took two for 18 inside his eight over spell, Christian Beaumont producing an equally tight spell of one for 16 off his eight overs.