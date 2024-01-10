Worksop Hockey Club is going from strength to strength this season and tops the Yorkshire North East Division One table.

Table-topping Worksop Hockey Club.

Last weekend was a crunch weekend for the club with games against some of the strongest opposition to date.

However, they won both, beating Sheffield 8-2 and Rotherham 1-0 to secure top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club spokesman said: “Worksop Hockey Club is a club not widely known outside of the hockey community, but over the years has developed a reputation for grit and determination.

“The club has had a troubled couple of years since Covid, but this year has made a storming comeback with that trend set to continue well into the future.

“We are currently sitting proudly at the top of the table with a modest track record of one loss and goal difference of plus 63!”

Captain and lifelong club member Liam Curley has made no secret of the club’s desire to once again thrive and become a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday's fixture was a prime example of this, with complete game dominance and tactical brilliance leading to a big victory.

Sunday saw a harder-fought game with Rotherham but still coming out on top.

The club is also gaining momentum off the pitch, with the return of the junior U15s training program and an uptake in interest for the men’s side of the club (ages 14 and above) with a plan to bring on a development team next season and develop the next generation of Worksop hockey players.

Training for the U15s starts on Wednesday, 17th January (6pm-7pm) and the men’s training is currently established and running from 7-8.30pm, which is open to all abilities.

For enquiries email [email protected] or visit their Meta page Worksop Hockey Club.