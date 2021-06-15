Worksop Harriers youngsters put on good display at school games

Alicia Wells had a successful double, winning gold in the 300m and a silver in the 75m hurdles.

Emily Cartwright rang the PB bell, taking silver in the 1,500m with a very speedy 5:37.

Alicia will be next competing in two weeks at the Midlands Pentathlon Champs.

A couple of former Harriers also had a successful weekend with Lucy Forrest crowned U20 women’s hammer throw county champ and Olivia Hare won Silver in the 800m at Notts schools.

The juniors will continue their return to competition as they attend their first mini-league meet on 26th June at Rushcliffe.

Bryan Cherry took part in his first race back at the Grimsthorpe Castle 10k.

The run wasn’t entirely grim with some beautiful scenery and despite a challenging course with 350+ ft of elevation combined with the heat, it wasn’t enough to slow Bryan down with an excellent time of 41:56.

It wasn’t all racing this weekend though with the Harriers largest attendance being more of an adventure than a race.

This weekend was due to be the popular trail/fell Swaledale Marathon which was unfortunately cancelled this year due to Covid.

However, with accommodation & tent pitches already booked as well as birthday to celebrate it seemed too good an opportunity to miss as James Morgan was joined by eight other Harriers taking on the challenging 23 miles and 3,500 of climbing.

As well as all the racing and adventuring training continues to go well for many of the Harriers with over 50 in attendance at their Tuesday track sessions,

The club had great turn out on Thursday evening for varied local routes from 4-9 miles for all abilities as well as Sunday social helping many get their long run as some of the Harriers ladies headed out on the round Worksop Run for a sunny if rather warm 15 miler on Sunday Morning.

Next week should bring some more exciting results from the Northern Track and Field as the head for their second match at Newark with several Harriers having their first taste of track and field.