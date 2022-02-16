Worksop Harriers youngsters impress in sportshall as ladies team keep cross country hopes alive

The Worksop Harriers U13 team who qualified for the nationals. Oskar Woods, Freddie Marks and Travis Revell.

It saw the juniors celebrate success in many forms whether it was achieving PB’s, qualifying for and winning competitions or just recognising the contribution many have made to the group.

Not only celebrating their success but also recognising the hard work of the club’s dedicated coaches and helpers to ensure budding young athletes have pathways into athletics.

On Sunday many of these juniors were out representing Nottinghamshire as a county at the regional sports hall competition in Grantham. A total of 12 Junior Worksop Harriers joined other athletes from other Nottinghamshire clubs.

Each athlete competed in three or four events, which included lap races and relays as well as field events such as vertical high jump, speed bounce, foam javelin, long and triple jump.

The result of the day belonged to the Notts Under 13 boys squad including three Worksop Harriers - Oskar Wood, Freddie Marks and Travis Revell – who finished first and will go to the National Championships later this year.

Junior Harriers representing Notts were:

Under 11 girls: Summer Johnson, Emilia Jonczyk; Under 11 boys:

Felix woods, Alby Dutton; Under 13 girls: Kitty Laurence, Miley Townrow, Lily Johnson; Under 13 boys: Oskar Woods, Freddie Marks, Travis Revell; Under 15 girls: Charlotte Ayton, Nadia Jonczyks.

Alicia Wells qualified to compete in England Athletics Age Group Indoor Championships in the 60m Hurdles.

Running against some of the highest standard athletes around, Alicia ran a PB of 9.84s as well as gaining valuable competition experience.

The senior Harriers braved all conditions on the penultimate race of their local cross-country series at Handsworth.

A greasy two lap woodland lap course with 650+ ft of climbing over 5 miles, was a challenge for the reduced squad size for the Harriers.