Worksop Harriers youngsters impress at Notts Mini-League

The Worksop Harriers team at Newark.

Full results are still to be published but it was still a day of great success with a great range of runs, jumps and throws for U11 to U15 boys and girls.

A day packed with PB’s, win’s and achieving competition standards made for a great afternoon and was topped off with Freddie Marks being awarded field athlete for the previous match (June 24th at Rushcliffe) for his success at high jump.

The young stars will continue their hard work with regular training on a Monday and Wednesday evening ahead of their final Notts Mini-League Match in August.

Earlier in the week the Harriers also had some great results.

First off, Tom Shaw was in action on Tuesday Night at the Vale of York 10 Mile, finishing in 58:11, before donning his racing shoes again come Friday Night as he joined several other Harriers at the Newstead Abbey Dash 5K.

Tom was first home for the Harriers in 16:18 (10th Place) followed shortly by Bryan Cherry in 19:06 (54th) and John Harrisons (24:11: 153rd) to complete the men’s offering.

On the ladies side, Emma Shaw was the first lady home for the Harriers in 26:08, finally demolishing a long standing PB that has been a nemesis for nearly 4 years.

Emma was joined by Cathy Mhembere also with a strong performance of 26:34.

Moving to the weekend saw the welcome return of parkrun, which meant not only many first parkuns in 71 weeks but also a great bunch of volunteers were instrumental in getting Clumber parkrun going again with many Harriers filling the volunteer roster.

The week finished with a couple events as Dave Wass and Aaron Jackson joined Richard Hind at Holme Moss Fell Race.

A very challenging fell race covering 18 miles and 4000 ft of ascent across Holme Moss, Tooleyshaw Moore and Ladlow Rock was made more eventful for Richard as not only did the warm afternoon make for some tough work on the body but even his shoes as they decided to spontaneously combust around half way.