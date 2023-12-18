Worksop Harriers trio shine at schools cross-country race

There were some amazing results from both junior and senior Worksop Harriers last weekend, starting on Saturday at the final schools cross-country, where after three events Isaac Beresford won the silver medal.

Silver medalist Isaac Beresford.

Both Holly Bulmer & Miley Townrow aso came fifth overall in their respective age categories.

Busy Issac completed an excellent weekend on Sunday with a gold medal in the U11’s Octathalon

Also on Saturday in the Northern Open league at the EIS Summer Johnson competed in the High jump 1.40m getting 3rd place before running the 60m 9.34. Kitty Laurence ran 60m 8.34 and 60m hurdles 9.89 whilst Charlotte Ayton ran 60m 8.46 and 60m hurdles 9.95.

Finally Ethan Ellery was back after a short hiatus with a very solid 1:32 in his 600m

On to the seniors and on Saturday it was the rearranged Dukeries 10 trail race. Conditions were only marginally better than the cancelled version as runners battled mile after mile of muddy wet conditions.

Adam Turner ran superbly to take third overall in 1:05:36 and was joined by club mates Kate and Sam Thorneloe, Jo Campbell and Nick Mould whilst Nia Arthur competed in the Cani-Cross category.

There was still space a 10k to go ahead on Sunday as a few Harriers made their way over to the undulating course of Bolsover 10k.

Steve Battle was First Harrier back in a nice sounding 43:43 (and 3rd in AG) joined by Rachel Silcock, a duo of Jessica Blackmore and James Bower and finishing with Anita Hobson.