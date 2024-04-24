Harriers duo Sarah Cherry and Sally Bulmer at the London Marathon.

Nearly 55,000 runners took on the famous route starting out from Greenwich Park before looping around to the Cutty Sark, savouring memorable moments as they crossed Tower Bridge before a loop out and back to the Isle of Dogs before heading down the embankment to finish.

A cool breeze made a nervous start but runners soon settled in their stride as the sun shone in some superb conditions for tackling the course.

And with Harriers taking on their first, their fastest or just their favourite marathon, it was a great day for the club.

Tom Shaw collected his sixth London Marathon Medal, having faced a late rush for fitness to get to the start line, finishing in 2:40:59.

Also joining Tom in the sub-three camp and an excellently paced run saw Adrian Hopkinson bag a marathon PB in 2:55:21 and club Silver Standard.

Sticking with the men and PBs, a fantastic winter of training and races was rounded off for Chris Johnson as he rocked out a huge PB to run 3:17:47, followed shortly by another big PB of 13 minutes and a gutsy last couple miles that saw Paul Parry run 3:24:43.

However, biggest Men’s PB of the day belonged to Peter Spencer, knocking a simply massive 40 minutes off previous times to 3:51:08

It wasn’t just the men having a great day out either as the Harrier ladies went from both the 'Good For Age' pens and the mass start.

Cathy Mhembere ran a super strong pace to take on the recently revised GFA requirements with a fantastic effort to be the Harriers' first lady home in 3:56:32, while two first time ladies nearly crossed the finish line together on the Mall, having started a few minutes apart.

Jo Campbell took on her first marathon to make a superb account of herself in 4:31:54 with Sally Bulmer this year securing the club place and doing the club proud following a dedicated winter's training to run 4:34:45.

Next in, Julie Wragg took on the marathon on her return to fitness as she finished in 5:21:14.

Last but no means least saw Sarah Cherry swap roles with husband Bryan.