Worksop Harriers quintet help Nottinghamshire to third place in the Inter-Counties

Charlotte Ayton competed in 75m Hurdles, Long Jump and 4x 200 m relay, joined by Kitty Lawrence who bagged PBs in the high jump (1.40 m) and 4x 200 m relay.

For the boys Freddie Marks had PBs in the High Jump (1.55 m) as well as 100m and Javelin with Felxi Woods joining him with a 1.35 m High Jump and also in the 100m.

However, Athlete of the Match was won by Oskar Woods with a great throw in the shot put of 11.58m and he also took part in the long jump.

Simon Wright, Adam Jonczyk and Alice Shaw-Philips at the Great North Run

Laura Sayce completed her biggest challenge to date on Saturday as she took on The Lap - a 46-mile ultra circumnavigating the entirety of Windermere Lake with 8000+ ft of elevation gain.

Laura finished 22nd lady and 107th overall in a time of 12 hours 20.

Onto Sunday and still the fell racing theme, Richard Hind took on the Totley Exterminator.

The category AL race covered 17 miles and over 4,000ft of climbing, starting from Totley Cricket ground before heading west around nine checkpoints and some very steep climbs for a challenging course.

Richard completed the course in 3 hours 36.

Seven Harriers also competed in the Great North Run on the famous course from Newcastle to South Shields.

While a course that can produce quick times up front, it is more famous for its incredible support from start to finish along with a huge turn-out making it virtually a 13.1 mile celebration of running.

Adam Jonczyk was first back in 1:45:26, followed by Alice-Shaw Philips in 2:12:38.

Joanne Campbell ran 02:19:11, Karen Parry ran 2:27:03, Simon Wright ran 2:37:46 whilst Michelle Atherton and Emma Butcher finished together in 2:45.

The Harriers duo of Chris Lawrence and Kerry Saville headed to the creatively named Pint & Pork Scratchings 5 Mile from Epperstone to Bankwood Farm airstrip and back. Despite Chris’s best efforts to give chase, it was Kerry first in from the due in 37:01 while Chris followed shortly in 38:55.