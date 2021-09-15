Worksop Harriers pair complete 100-mile grueller

Henry Brady on the gruelling Robin Hood 100 race.

This is a strength-sapping 100-mile trail race, starting over in Whetley before heading towards Worksop along the Chesterfield Canal to cross Manton Pit Top.

Then it's two loops of Clumber, Sherwood Forest, and Creswell Craggs before heading back up the Chesterfield Canal to Wheatley.

Starting at 8am it presents an absolutely epic challenge for anyone wishing to cover a century all on foot and this year Brady was one of two brave Worksop Harriers who elected to take on this challenge for what is for many a real bucket list event.

For Brady it was his second time on this journey after completing it last year and he clearly put that experience to good use as he started strongly and got stronger as his goals adjusted from finish, to beat last year's time to cracking 100 miles in under 24 hours to finish in an incredible 23 hours and 22 minutes.

Also on the epic journey was Steve Carr, who on a first time 100 miler, was on a journey into the unknown.

Carr showed great battling spirit as he performed excellently through the first three-quarters of the race with a good, strong pace and well-executed plan.

As the final quarter of the race approached, a real battle started to emerge as the inevitable fatigue set in along with some incredible blisters to test Steve, who was not to be defeated.