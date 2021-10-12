Worksop Harriers out in force at Rotherham

The Worksop team in Rotherham.

The 50-ish mile run follows the Round Rotherham Route, starting from Manvers in Wath-Upon-Dearne and follows the roads, trails, ups and down around Tinsley, Rother Valley, Harthill, Woodsetts, Firbeck, Maltby, Hooton Roberts and back to Manvers. The run can be undertaken as a solo effort or as an 8 stage relay as a Team and just like 2019 the Harriers had Stuart McCluskie, Kerry Dickinson and Sarah Morgan in as solo entrants. Stuart and Kerry both had superb days out, not only improving on their 2019 times but also using their experience of the route to tackle it with great prowess as they ran a nicely balanced race with good splits helping what can often be a real tough end to long days out such as this. Stuart completed in 11:31:03 whilst Kerry came in 12:49:15. Kerry was also joined by Sarah Morgan again and despite a far from ideal build-up Sarah still gave it her best on the day and despite being disappointed to DNF still did herself and her club proud as she still covered a very respectable and what are sure to be educational 41 miles.

Alongside the solo efforts, the Worksop Harriers once again fielded three teams in the mixed division and just like 2019 it was another success as the first team beating their 2019 time to complete the 8 stages in 6:22:49 to take home the 1st place mixed relay , only narrowly missing the open relay win, finishing second overall. It was truly a team day though with many Harriers both runners and spectators at each checkpoint (and the odd post-checkpoint drink or two) as they filled a second and third mixed team finishing in 7:22:13 (3rd mixed, 5th overall) and 7:38:26 (4th mixed, 6th overall) and with a post-race team trip out for fish & chips it was a team day to remember.

On to Sunday and the Harriers U11’s were in action as they took part in the Octathlon over at Mansfield. 10 young Harriers took part in the eight varied events including various runs, jumps and throws. Great times and success had by all including a gold for the boys from Felix Woods and a Silver for the girls from Summer Johnson.

The Harriers were still not done with the Marathon’s yet as Tom McLaren made a last minute decision to roll the dice with his Manchester Marathon Entry and joined the start line of a new for 2021 course starting near Old Trafford before heading in to the city centre and then out towards Sale and Altrincham with a finish back at Old Trafford. Plenty of sunshine and clear skies made for a picturesque if not warmer than desired run but Tom still started sensibly, ran a very solid middle before digging deep in the last 5 miles to come in with a very respectable 3:48:12

It wasn’t all marathons and ultras though as Cassie Worton took part in a local favourite for many at the Yorkshire WildLife Park. The Yorkshire wildLife 5k takes part within the grounds of the park going past many of the animals for a not your typical 5k rewarded with some great finishing pictures and a rather nice medal as Cassie finished in 29:26

Finally, Tanja Maric and Pam Brooks (not finished off after an excellent stage run on Saturday!) racked up yet another half marathon as they took part in the Nottingham Holme Pierrepont Half. Tanja improved yet again to seal a PB of 1:51:27 whilst Pam followed shortly in 1:55:47