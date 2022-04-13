Worksop Harriers' Oskar Woods is new UK Sportshall shot put champion
After a successful season in the Junior Sportshall competition, Worksop Harriers sent three of their U13 boys down to the UK final of junior sportshall competition in Essex to represent Nottinghamshire.
Freddie Marks, Travis Revell and Oskar Woods made the long trip down south to take part in a variety of indoor sprints, jumps and throws and it was certainly a worthwhile journey as all three gained valuable experience competing at the finals.
But top marks went to Oskar as he threw an impressive 9.66m in the U13 shot put competition, nearly a metre clear of second place, which was enough to see him crowned UK Sportshall champion.
In training for the forthcoming Dukeries 40, another Worksop Harrier was on the south coast in the Brighton Marathon last weekend.
Sarah Worley took on the popular marathon known for tough coastal winds and showed great form, as the distance is creeping up, with a very impressive 3:28:26.