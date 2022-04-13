Freddie Marks, Travis Revell and Oskar Woods made the long trip down south to take part in a variety of indoor sprints, jumps and throws and it was certainly a worthwhile journey as all three gained valuable experience competing at the finals.

But top marks went to Oskar as he threw an impressive 9.66m in the U13 shot put competition, nearly a metre clear of second place, which was enough to see him crowned UK Sportshall champion.

In training for the forthcoming Dukeries 40, another Worksop Harrier was on the south coast in the Brighton Marathon last weekend.

Champion Oskar Woods with Freddie Marks and Travis Revell.