Over 40 Worksop Harriers put in performances for the opening match from seasoned XC pro’s to newbies in for a baptism by fire.

In the men’s race Tom Shaw led home both the team and the field overall, stealing the lead in the last 200 m with a fast finish while Matt Daly snuck inside the top 10 (ninth), joined by Matt Chappell (18th), Bryan Cherry (26th), Paul Marriott (28th), Kerry Saville (29th) and Henry Brady (36th) made up the scoring seven.

A further 12 men in the field made sure it was maximum points for the team.

Worksop Harriers ready to tackle the Retford mud last weekend.

For the ladies, it was Hannah Miller bringing home the team, finishing second overall with Sam Marriott (17th), Caroline McGinley (23rd), Cathy Mhembere (25th), Laura Sayce (28th), Rachel Silcock (35th) and Sally Bulmer (37th) made up the scoring seven.

Not to be outdone by the men, the ladies were out in even stronger numbers as a further 16 (including quite a few having their first taste of cross country) meant it was again maximum points.

Elsewhere, Nick Mould took on the Rasselbock Winter Run – a six hour endurance challenge in Sherwood Pines. Runners had to complete as many laps as possible within the cut off time.