It felt like a tale of two climates this weekend for the Worksop Harriers as there was plenty of off-road action and a stark contrast in the conditions.

On Saturday the weather gods were not kind as persistent heavy and cold rain made for some pretty grim conditions and an extra muddy edition of the English Cross Country Relays at Berry Hill, Mansfield.

The recent storms and rain combined to make a famously muddy edition of the relays with ankle deep mud covering much of the course and barely a step of firm ground, which made for slow conditions over all but the very smoothest bits of the testing c ourse.

A pair of juniors got the Harriers underway as Miley Townrow and Olivia Wright competed in the single-lap 2k, running 9:00 and 10:05.

Olivia Wright and Miley Townrow - tough going in the Mansfield mud.

Next up was a pair of ladies team as Sarah Worley headed up the A t eam, followed by Charlotte Jones and Natalie Cunningham stepping up to run the anchor leg for a team time of 42:09.

Meanwhile on the B team, Rachel Silcock started followed by Cathy Mhembere and finally Madi Spencer for a team time of 46:54.

There was still time for one more race and with the ladies and all the juniors doing their best to tear up the course, what better way to finish than a double 2.5 km lap in the Men’s 4 x 5k relay?

Tom Shaw got the A t eam underway, handing over to Steve Carr, an excellent run by Adam Turner and Adam Jonczyk rounding the team off in 1:24:55.

Meanwhile, Chris Lawrence set the B t eam underway, joining with Nick Mould, new recruit Jeff Newton and Roy Turner for 1:47:04.

By Sunday, conditions were much improved as it was time for another edition of the popular KMR series as it was the Kimberworth Canal Race.

Conditions were mixed underfoot for the competitors as the two woodland laps featured plenty of mud separated by a fast out-and-back in the middle on the canal path.

