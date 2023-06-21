Just under five miles the course took in the perimeter of the park, up to the famous hall before down-and-around the lake before back the way they came.

Tom Shaw led the men’s team in 13th position, joined by Matt Daly and Adam Turner (33rd/34th), Henry Brady (70th) and Ethan Ellery (108th) to make up the scoring five amongst 12 men, putting the team in fourth on the night and keeping momentum as they remained third in the series.

For the ladies, Hannah Miller was first back in ninth position followed by Madi Spencer (54th), Cathy Mhembere (101st) and Natalie Cunningham (104th) for the scoring four amongst 11 Worksop Ladies.

The Worksop Harriers team at Wollaton Park.

On Saturday it was the Three Lakes Classic, a 14 mile trail race started from Rother Valley, making its way up to Treeton, around Waverley Lakes before around Treeton and back to Rother Valley.

Tom Shaw made it a second year on the bounce of wins as he took first place while strong improvements from Matt Daly (sixth) and Paul Marriott (ninth) made it three Harriers in the top-10.

Kerry Saville and Henry Brady followed shortly whilst Sam Marriott was the first lady home for the Harriers.

The weekend also saw action for several Worksop athletes who had qualified for the Inter-Counties Masons Trophy competition.

Kitty Lawrence had a stand out performance, finishing first in the High Jump with a jump of 1.45m and will now go on to compete in the English Schools.

Miley Townrow finished fifth in the 1,500m (5:20.38), Freddie Marks cleared 1.60m in the High Jump to match third place and Charlotte Ayton finished third in 80m Hurdles (13.1s) and 12th in Long Jump (4.36 m).

Several Harriers took part in the multi lap format of the Rasselbock Rainbow Run at Sherwood Pines - 3.5 miles and 150 ft of ascent per lap.

