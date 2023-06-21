News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Worksop Harriers men third at halfway point of Summer League Series

Worksop Harriers' men remain third after the second match of the four-part Summer League Series after a scenic, undulating and warm run around Wollaton Hall, Nottingham.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:53 BST

Just under five miles the course took in the perimeter of the park, up to the famous hall before down-and-around the lake before back the way they came.

Tom Shaw led the men’s team in 13th position, joined by Matt Daly and Adam Turner (33rd/34th), Henry Brady (70th) and Ethan Ellery (108th) to make up the scoring five amongst 12 men, putting the team in fourth on the night and keeping momentum as they remained third in the series.

For the ladies, Hannah Miller was first back in ninth position followed by Madi Spencer (54th), Cathy Mhembere (101st) and Natalie Cunningham (104th) for the scoring four amongst 11 Worksop Ladies.

The Worksop Harriers team at Wollaton Park.The Worksop Harriers team at Wollaton Park.
The Worksop Harriers team at Wollaton Park.
Most Popular

On Saturday it was the Three Lakes Classic, a 14 mile trail race started from Rother Valley, making its way up to Treeton, around Waverley Lakes before around Treeton and back to Rother Valley.

Tom Shaw made it a second year on the bounce of wins as he took first place while strong improvements from Matt Daly (sixth) and Paul Marriott (ninth) made it three Harriers in the top-10.

Kerry Saville and Henry Brady followed shortly whilst Sam Marriott was the first lady home for the Harriers.

The weekend also saw action for several Worksop athletes who had qualified for the Inter-Counties Masons Trophy competition.

Kitty Lawrence had a stand out performance, finishing first in the High Jump with a jump of 1.45m and will now go on to compete in the English Schools.

Miley Townrow finished fifth in the 1,500m (5:20.38), Freddie Marks cleared 1.60m in the High Jump to match third place and Charlotte Ayton finished third in 80m Hurdles (13.1s) and 12th in Long Jump (4.36 m).

Several Harriers took part in the multi lap format of the Rasselbock Rainbow Run at Sherwood Pines - 3.5 miles and 150 ft of ascent per lap.

Jessica Blakemoor covered four laps in 3:25 while Cassie Worton pushed it to five in 3:32. However, Sarah Bell was the chief lapper, running seven laps in 5:38.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Tom ShawWorksop HarriersSummer LeagueWollaton HallNottingham