Worksop Harriers men chasing Summer League silver with one match to go
And the Worksop Men took full advantage of the home advantage with a tightly packed first five of Thomas Shaw (14th), Matt Daly (28th), Henry Brady (35th), Paul Marriott (38th) and Matt Chappell (42nd) saw them not only finish second overall on the night but also bumped them up in to silver medal position for the series with just one match to go at the National Water Sports Centre, Holme Pierrepont, in August. A further 13 men meant it was another great team turn out of green and black on the course.
Hannah Miller led the Worksop ladies home in 12th, followed by Sally Ormrod (32nd), Samantha Marriott (45th) and Madi Spencer (59th) for the scoring four as the ladies finished fifth on the night and, not to be out numbered by the men, had just as many women sporting the club colours out on the course.
Starting from inside the college ground, the course heads out on to Old Coach Lane for the famously fast start before some rolling roads take the runners back up Clumber Lane and then through the trails back along the edge of Worksop Golf Club and the edge of the college and a fast final half mile back in to the College.
The night wasn’t just one of racing for the Harriers because, as the hosting club, their band of capable volunteers had to make sure the race went smoothly, and this year was no different as the club pulled together to put on another successful match.
A handful of Harriers young and old also headed over to the Hundall Hobble Trail Race. Starting from Hundall Cricket Club, a rolling course of just under five miles through Stubbing and Spring Wood, along Grasscroft and finishing with a tough climb back up to the Cricket Club, Kerry Saville was first Harrier back in 39:45, followed by Nick Mould in 47:39 and Jess Blakemore nearly bang on the hour. It wasn’t just the adults getting in on the fun as young Harrier Libby Mould took part in the kids race of roughly two mile, finishing fifth.