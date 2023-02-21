Worksop Harriers' Kitty Lawrence leaps to national indoor high jump title

Kitty very literally cleared a high bar for success, competing in the U15 High Jump.

A superb jump of 1.60 m was not only a big personal best, but enough for her to win and complete an incredible start to the year.

On Sunday Alicia Wells competed in the 60m Hurdles, securing a PB of 9.52s in a very strong field which saw a new national record set for the race and a weekend of valuable experience ahead of the National Indoor combined events at the EIS again in March.

Kitty Lawrence - Worksop's national high jump champion.

Freddie Richards took part in the Steel City Athletics Cup, an inter-university competition in the 1,500m indoor, not only setting a significant PB in 4:33.55 but also the clear winner by nearly 10 seconds in the Women’s competition.

The weekend also saw the final cross-country mini league of the season over at Berry Hill as the junior Harriers competed in the fifth and final match.

Results are yet to be published but it was a particularly successful campaign for Anna Kemp who, after a grand slam of series wins, was crowned overall champion for her age group.

The weekend was rounded off by Harriers reaching the midway point in the local inter-club cross-country league at Handsworth.

A challenging two lap 5.5 mile course with 750 ft of climbing, its only saving grace this year was that it was a drier affair than they have come accustomed to over the years.

It was the best performance of the series for the club yet, as nearly 40 Harriers took place in a superb team performance that saw both both the men's and ladies' team grab a second place finish and three Harriers in the top 10 for both matches as well as the overall winner in both the men's and ladies'.

Thomas Shaw led both the men's team and the field home with a clear win, followed by a best performance yet of third for Matt Daly.

A pair of fantastic debuts from Adam Turner (seventh) and Ethan Ellery (12th) were followed by Phil Hare (14th), Paul Marriott (16th) and Henry Brady (18th), making for a very strong scoring seven whilst a further 12 men for the Harriers made it maximum bonus points.