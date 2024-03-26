Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A perfect prep on the lead-up to spring marathons, Ashby offers two undulating laps heading south from Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

First back was Dave Bulmer in 3:02:49, followed by a trio of ladies all looking in great shape for their spring Marathons as Jo Campbell was back just seven days after a big HM-PB in 3:15:26, followed by Sally Bulmer (3:17:39) and Sarah Charry (4:15:12).

Sally Staveley, a familiar face at Clumber Park parkrun, has done 11 years of park ‘running’, but mostly from the sidelines with nearly 350 volunteer credits.

Jim and Sally Staveley complete an Australian parkrun.

However, a recent holiday in Australia with fellow parkrunner/volunteer and husband Jim gave Sally the opportunity to indulge in a spot of parkrun tourism/running and finally reach the 50 parkrun events milestone, (over two years since she would have collected her 250 volunteer credits) as she completed the Claisebrook Cove parkrun.

James Morgan was the sole Harrier at the Grindleford Gallop on the 21+ mile course of ups and downs with the fell race covering 3000+ ft of ascent.

Starting from Grindleford the course heads out through Eyam, Great Longstone, over towards Bakewell before looping back north towards Froggatt and back to Grindleford, James completing it in 4:26:13.

