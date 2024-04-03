Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mixture of longer 5.4 mile legs (1-4 for the men and 1&3 for the ladies) and four or eight just over 5k legs made for a full afternoon of racing on a challenging undulating course, which, with a run-time of over four hours for the 12 stage, managed to find a full bingo card of weather conditions.

Dom Fielding got the men’s team underway, followed by Adam Turner, Aidy Hopkinson and Paul Marriott to dispatch the initial 21+ miles for the men’s relay and on to short legs as Ben Rhodes set a blistering pace for the start followed by Peter Spencer, Henry Brady, Adam Jonczyk, Paul Parry, Bryan Cherry, Dave Bulmer and Tom Shaw to round out the team in a final time of 4:47:35.

Harriers also fielded a ladies team in the 6-stage to add to the team away trip. Maddie Spencer started them off, followed by Hannah Miller (short leg), before back to Sam Marriott to finish off the two ladies long legs with two excellent paced and close matches races between Madi and Sam.

Maddie Spencer in action for Harriers at the National Road Race Stage Relay meeting.

With just 15 km to go Sally Bulmer took the reins, followed by Cathy Mhembere and Rachel Silcock as the ladies ran 2:57:20.

Off the road Chris Lawrence and Kevin Saville were on a trip to Amber Valley on the edge of the Peak District as they took on the Amberaid 30 and 20 respectively.

The cheerfully named Chicken Run saw Sally and Jim Staveley complete their first race back on English soil in an 8.5 mile category BM fell race with 1600ft of elevation and all in aid of Hayfield Primary School.

Taking on Lantern Pike, the race takes its name from its option to ‘chicken out’ and take the shorter six mile option (with 38 of the 229 runners electing to do so). Rewarded for sticking it out and not ‘chickening out’, Sally picked up the back marker prize of a pack of free range eggs.