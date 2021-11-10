Worksop Harriers enjoy a mud-free Berry Hill Park

Worksop Harriers at Berry Hill Park on Saturday.

It turned out to be a windy but unusually dry Berry Hill for the opening winter season racing, strangely missing the usual mud-fest competitors have become accustomed to over the years.

First race of the day was the U13 boys as the team of three completed the 3x 2k in a time of 26:46.6.

The boys were followed shortly by the U13 girls on the same course, completing in 28:57.6.

Following a series of junior races, the day finished with the two senior relays.

First up were the Harriers' ladies team running 3 x 3k running 47:31.75 before in the final race of the day, the men's 4 x 5k where they fielded two full teams.

The men's A team finished in 1:21:41.3 and were joined by the B team completing in 1:36:49.3.

On Sunday it was back to the road as Tom Shaw and Steve Carr, 'fresh' from the XC, were joined by Charlotte Jones, Rachel Ashworth, Tom McLaren and Paul Marriott at the Gainsborough & Morton 10k.

In spite of strong winds on the day, Rachel continued to improve as she knocked a further two minutes off her previous 10k best with a time of 53:09. Also on the ladies side was Charlotte finishing in a time of 45:15.