Worksop Harriers enjoy a great weekend of results

It produced one of their strongest results to date as they had 17 athletes take part in a range of runs, jumps and throws.

Highlights included a club standard and PB for Jake Charters in High Jump (1.5 m), club standard for Sally Bulmer in the 1,500 m (6:21.3), an 800 club standard for Stuart McCluskie in the 800 m (2:54.), a third place for Henry Brady on his debut at the 3,000 m Steeplechase (12:29.3) and a second place for Mel McCluskie on only her second competition and first Discus (13.64 m).

Savannah Storey also returned for the first time this year and narrowly missed out on the win by just 2 cm in the Triple Jump with a jump of 9.72 m,while Emma O’Connor also had an excellent debut with a third place in the Javelin.

Back on the road the Harriers had runners in two different 10k’s this week.

First, Thomas Shaw was in York for the York 10k and with nearly 3,000 runners it’s likely this has been one of the biggest running events in the UK since early 2020.

Tom ran a nice evenly paced 33:38 and after spending much of the race battling for a top-five finish, put in a fast final 400 m to grab the last of the prizes and finish third.

Closer to home was the popular local race the Welbeck 10K organised by the charity Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw.

The scenic route runs through the private grounds of the Welbeck Estate and many Harriers took advantage of the chance to enjoy a route not usually open to the public.

Ten Harriers took part. Results as follows: Kerry Saville (42:37 and a PB!), Ashley Wilson (43:47), Matthew Daly (45:01), Matt Smith (52:26), Jo Campbell (53:28), Cassie Worton (54:17), Chris Wall (56:41) and Michelle Athlerton, Emily Slatter and Amie Hewitt enjoying the course in 1:09:47, 1:10:11 and 1:10:39

It has also been confirmed that the Worksop Half Marathon is back this year on the 31st October and places are limited to just 1,500.