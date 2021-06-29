Worksop Harriers enjoy a busy week

The Worksop Harriers junior team.

First up this week was a bit of a summer solstice event as the senior team hosted another club challenge night at the Worksop College track with many people having their first ever go at a 3,000m event.

Sticking with the track but going a bit longer, Tom Shaw headed up to Leeds on Thursday night for a rare opportunity to take part in the Leeds midsummer night 10,000m race.

For a total of 25 laps it’s a race that takes some serious focus but Shaw managed to just squeeze under the 35:00 minute barrier with a time of 34:57.7.

Richard Hind headed up to Tideswell for a short but steep four mile fell race with 730 ft of elevation gain making for a very challenging course, completing in a time of 35:29.

On Saturday it was back to the track for the young Harriers at Bingham in the Notts mini-league, with many PB’s being achieved across all age groups from U11’s to U15’s.

One of the most impressive achievements however was by Freddie Marks being awarded the Jack Walters award for most improved athlete from the 2019-2020 mini league season.

After a successful day at the mini-league, Alicia Wells went on to compete at the Midlands School on Sunday helping Derbyshire to win the team events with PBs of 1.41 m in the high-jump, 12.5s in 75 m Hurdles and 2:44 in the 800 m and has been selected to compete in the National Schools Champs in September.

Finally, Jake Charters took part in the YDL at Newark achieving SB’s in the 400 and 1,500 m as well as a 200 m PB to show capability across a range of distances.

A different side of the track events to the athletes is also the officials who put much effort in to enabling these games. Once again Mark Hazlehurst was present at the Muller British Athletics Champs in Manchester acting as Athletes’ Steward.

Spanning both Saturday and Sunday the Harriers also had another great turn out for the ever popular Round Sheffield Run, a multi-stage trail race covering around15 miles and 2,000 ft with 12 miles of timed stages.

With runners in both individual and pair races there was plenty of Green and Black out on the course as well as many achievements with many of runners completing either their biggest runs to date or knocking time off their previous time.

The impressive Tom Shaw was first home (squeezing a top-10 finish in 1:10:21), followed by Bryan Cherry (1:25:33), Tracey West (1st in Age Category! 1:33:56), Steve Hazlehurst (1:51:30), the team of Lee-Anne and Mark Manley (1:55:56), Sally Hamer, Nia Arthur and Nat Cunningham running as a trip of Individual (1:57:04, :50 and :53 respectively).