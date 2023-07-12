A similar course to the earlier Maltby Abbey Dash, this one takes in an extra out and back through King’s Wood for some extra miles/hills.

In a reversal of fortunes from the Maltby edition, Matt Daly continued a strong run in the KMR series, leading from the off but this time not relinquishing the lead to take the win by over 1:30 in 31:52, whilst Henry Brady also made it strong Harriers presence at the front with two in the top 10. Hannah Miller finished second in the ladies race in 36:42 and is also going strong in the series overall.

The Doncaster Town Centre 5k may be no more but it has made room for the DonFaster 5k hosted by Danum Harriers.

Worksop Harriers at the Derwent Relays.

Taking place on the cycle track at the Doncaster Dome, the course is five laps of the cycle track with a 200m sprint finish to make it up to 5km.

Not quite a PB but a well measured performance saw Tom Shaw finish fourth with a strong final lap in 16:09.

Not much time for rest saw Tom join many of his Worksop team mates on Saturday afternoon as the club had its inaugural attendance at the Derwent River Relays.

A 5.5 km trail race alongside the river Derwent from Derwent Community Sports club, the course is flat trails alongside the river before a challenging climb back and down along the road back into Belper with teams split into Male, Female, Mixed (two each) and age categories.

A fantastic eight teams meant they had a hand in every competition.

There’s nothing like a team relay for getting great individual performances and Saturday was no different as the Harriers mopped multiple prizes as well two of the three fastest times.

In the Men’s Senior Race, Matt Chappell started off the relay before Paul Marriott, Tom McLaren and Dom Fielding ran subsequent legs for second overall in 1:27:34.

Literally seconds behind and chasing down the finishing straight was Henry Brady who as part of quartet of Tom Shaw, Charlotte Jones and Hannah Miller made it 1:27:38 for not only a clear first of nearly six minutes in the Mixed competition, but third fastest team overall from the 61 teams on the day.

That wasn’t the end of the prize giving as in Senior Ladies race it was another round win as Alice Shaw-Phillips, Sally Bulmer, Gemma Hind and Cathy Mhembere took first place in 2:04:42 whilst it was very nearly a trio of prizes as the MV50 team finished second.

Over at Newark two athletes took part in the Northern League T&F.

Some excellent jumping by junior Brooklyn Crooks saw him take two first places in the High Jump (1.83 m) and Long Jump (6.23 m) to go with strong performances in the 100 m (12.7s), 400 m (59.1s) and Shot Put (6.95 m).

Also bagging another first was Cathy Mhembere, having a two day spree as she was first in the Discus (17.70 m) as well as third in Shot Put (6.11 m) and Javelin (13.57 m).

Cathy also ran 3:29.6 for the 800m and 7:12.2 for the 1,500m for a busy day of competition!

There was more inter-club competition between Retford and Worksop as Retford hosted the Sinclair Supermile event on Sunday for the first time as part of their 40th birthday celebrations.