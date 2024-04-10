Worksop Harriers' Dom Fielding makes start to a Trunce title assault​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four mile fell race run nine times a year on Monday evenings through the Spring and Summer, Fielding saw off the entire field to bag a win to set him up for a strong series assault.

Also joining Dom with a great Green and Black presence at the sharp end, Adam Turner finished sixth whilst, further out, Arron Jackson, Dave Bulmer, a debut for Nick Mould and Tanya Maric and Cathy Mhembere saw some great team spirit crossing the high river at this time of year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the seniors as Holly Bulmer competed in the Junior Trunce.

Dom Fielding - victory at opening race of Trunce series.

Harriers also enjoyed success at the Matlock Steam 7 Train Race.

Starting just outside Matlock, runners race on mostly trails adjacent to the train tracks for most part against the steam powered locomotive on an out-and-back loop up to the train turn-table as friends and families can support and be onlookers watching the action unfold from the train carriage.

Matt Daly not only beat the train but just about everyone else too, steaming home to second place in 42:18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt not only bagged a share of the individual prizes but, joined by Henry Brady (11th) and Christ Lawrence (35th), was enough to bag the Male ‘Team vs Steam’ Prize.

Also joining the winning team were Sam Thorneloe and Mark Manley (87th and 89th respectively).

The ladies were almost in on the action too as a fine run by Hannah Miller saw her finish fourth lady, making the Worksop Harriers also the highest places overall ‘Team vs Steam, with Kate Thorneloe just edging out Sam and Mark to finish 31st Lady.

On Sunday Adam Turner left the fells for the roads but still found plenty of hills as Storm Kathleen made for some interesting conditions at the Sheffield Half Marathon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a course where something has gone terribly wrong if you don’t get a negative split, as the route climbs out of Sheffield for around 1,000 ft to Ringinglow, rewarding the runners with some excellent views over Sheffield before a fast descent back into the city centre.

Adam was the first Harrier back in 1:20:44, whilst it was close between Adam Jonczyk and Chris Lawrence in 1:36:31 and 1:37:21 respectively.