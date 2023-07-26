News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Harriers' Charlotte Jones shines at Hardwick 10k

Worksop Harriers' Charlotte Jones not only bagged a course PB but also finished fifth lady and took an age group win for a fine evening in 44:29 at the Hardwick 10k.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

Up out of Pilsley and up Hardwick Hill to the hall before doing it all in reverse, it was a challenging 10k

Joining Charlotte was Thomas Shaw, just missing the podium in fourth (35:50), whilst Lee-Anne Manley and Kate Thorneloe took on the course together in 1:05:33, followed shortly by a returning Chris Wall in 1:09:13.

Sarah Bell continued her challenge of a marathon a month at a very wet Castle Howard Marathon at the weekend. Four laps with around 400ft per lap of the castle grounds saw Sarah completed marathon number seven in 5:43:05.

