Worksop Harriers chairman Peter Fendley wins regional athletics award for county project

Worksop Harriers chairman and performance coach Peter Fendley was named as the Community Project winner as volunteers from the East Midlands gathered at the Hilton Gateway Hotel in Nottingham for their England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards evening.

Peter Fendley - East Midlands Community Project award winner

The event was hosted by members of the East Midlands Regional Council; chair Jane Pidgeon, Denise Timmis, Jemma Arbon, Adam Henley and Karl Ponty, plus the regional club coaching lead Paul Gair and runbritain representative Paul Smith.

Representing England Athletics were club support manager Heidi Bradley, along with Lynette Smith, Tracey Francis and Emma Davenport from the senior leadership team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having a great idea for a development project is one thing, making that idea a reality, with all the dedication and organisation that entails is quite another.

Peter's idea involved finding a way to keep young athletes in the sport by providing them with informal competition, and giving older athletes or road runners the chance to try something new. With an informal structure removing pressure and encouraging participation, the Nottinghamshire County Development Track & Field League has also encouraged spectators to try getting involved as volunteers as well as building standards across the sport.

All this requires officials, timetabling, first aid cover, recording of results and much more – a mammoth organisational task, successfully taken on by this year’s winner.

There were huge cheers in the room when Peter's name was announced and many stood as he walked up to receive the award.

He explained why he set up the League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were losing U17 and U20 athletes - the Youth Development League was a long way to travel and in the middle of exams - and many competed on their own in some events,” he said.

“So we decided to run the league for all age groups and mix men and women in the same events. And get officials to watch new officials there to help develop them. It was a real all-county thing.”

On how to get more people volunteering, he added: “I think when the audience sees people they know helping out they will want to volunteer and get involved.

“And the athletes are not doing it to just get points, they are doing it because they want to compete at that event.