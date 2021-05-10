Worksop Harriers captain Tom Shaw destroys course record as club enjoys a return to action

Shaw romped to victory in the 40 mile event in a new course record of 4:44:40, beating the pervious best time by 35 minutes.

New club member Henry Brady (23rd, 7:14:40) & Stuart McCluskie (36th. 7:43:30) also completed the 40 mile race.

In the 30 mile race the Harriers were led home by John Bradshaw (20th, 5:13:50), followed by Steve Carr (25th, 5:33:46) and ultra first timers Kate Thorneloe & Lee-anne Manley (56th & 57th in 7:35:00)

Tom Shaw smashed the existing record.