Worksop Harriers captain Tom Shaw destroys course record as club enjoys a return to action
Worksop Harriers’ team captain Tom Shaw smashed the course record as the club finally returned to racing in the popular local Dukeries 30 mile & 40 mile ultra races.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 9:44 am
Shaw romped to victory in the 40 mile event in a new course record of 4:44:40, beating the pervious best time by 35 minutes.
New club member Henry Brady (23rd, 7:14:40) & Stuart McCluskie (36th. 7:43:30) also completed the 40 mile race.
In the 30 mile race the Harriers were led home by John Bradshaw (20th, 5:13:50), followed by Steve Carr (25th, 5:33:46) and ultra first timers Kate Thorneloe & Lee-anne Manley (56th & 57th in 7:35:00)
The excessively wet conditions didn't make things easy for either the runners or the many club members.