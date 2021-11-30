Worksop Harriers are able to beat the snow

The Worksop Harriers team at the Edwinstowe 10k

The brunt of storm Arwen came on Saturday which meant most missed their parkrun fix but it didn’t stop the Baslow Bolt Fell Race going ahead, which with a challenging 7 miles and 1,200+ ft of climbing was given a different appearance with a covering of snow.

Kerry Saville was the sole Harriers present on the route as he ran 1:09:11 for 22nd place.

This wasn’t the original plan however as several Harriers attempted to make their way only to be thwarted by the weather on the roads.

All wasn’t lost though as Sally & Jim Staveley along with Gemma & Richard Hind still got their run in around the local trails of Welbeck and Belph.

On to Sunday, Kerry Saville, again, was joined by many more Harriers this time at the Edwinstowe Christmas 10k. A rolling trail figure-8 starting which finished near the RSBP centre at Edwinstowe forest.

Thomas Shaw was the first Harrier home in third overall (35:43), followed by an excellent run by Euan Carroll (42:30). Kerry Saville ran well with a time of 43:38 with the rest of the men’s contingent being filled by Chris Lawrence (48:16), Dave Bulmer (50:53) and Steve Hazlehurst (51:43). Samantha Marriott led the Harriers ladies home in 50:28, followed by Jo Campbell (53:13), Emma Butcher (1:08:27) and Amie Hewitt (1:13:12).

The Harriers had two runners taking part in the Doncaster 10k and two PB’s. Rachel Silcock ran an excellent time of 51:47 followed by Tracy Reeves in 58:31.

Rounding of a great morning’s running the club's members headed over to Derbyshire for the Clowne Half Marathon. Charlotte Jones led the Harriers home in a time of 1:39:55 and was also 14th Lady overall, followed by Amy Ogden (1:44:27), Nia Arthur (2:03:31) and Kate Thorneloe in 2:15:01 who had paired up with fellow Harrier Martyn Bramhall for an identical time.