Several Worksop Harriers grabbed some more Grand Prix points in the penultimate race of the year at the Baslow Bolt Fell race on Saturday.

Eight Harriers travelled to the Peak District and enjoyed stunning autumn weather.

Conditions on the 12km route with over 400m of ascent were cold and crisp, but the runners were rewarded with stunning views throughout the course, especially from Baslow Edge.

Tea, coffee, soup and cakes were provided by the Baslow School PTFA at the finish and a total of £4035 was raised for local charities.

Junior Harriers at the Christmas edition of Sports Hall.

First home for the Harriers was Arron Jackson in 1:16:50, followed by Nat Cunningham in 1:28:45, Tanja Maric 1:38:04, Sally and David Bulmer both in 1:38:53, Jim Staveley in 1:55:40 and Sally Staveley in 1:57:03.

Kerry Saville finished in 1:12:18, running for his first claim club Dark Peak Fell Runners.

On Sunday most miles for the day belongs to Nick Mould, who was the sole Harrier to take part in Rasselbock Medal Madness challenge.

Runners were given six hours to complete as many 5.77 km loops as possible of a muddy Shipley Country Park, covering roughly 100m of elevation gain per lap.

Nat Cunningham, second home at Baslow Bolt.

Nick completed eight laps for a total of 46 km, finishing a very respectable 18th from 133.

Still with the mud but dropping down to 10km, five Harriers took part in the Edwinstowe 10k in Sherwood Forest, supported by a good handful of Harriers on marshall duty.

Adam Turner was first Harrier back, sneaking inside the top 10 in 37:52 while Kerry Saville was making it a busy weekend in 44:19.

Cathy Mhembere was the Harriers' fastest lady in 54:40, followed by Gillian Shephard (58:14) and Delia Nicholson (1:13:00)

Swapping the mud for fast times, two Harriers were at a rapid edition of the Doncaster 10k as runners head out from Doncaster Racecourse, around the town centre before another out and back the other way.

David Firth racked up a PB and nearly five minutes off his course time from last year in 45:06 while Rachel Silcock soon followed with another fine performance and second fastest to date in 48:28.

Heading indoors, some Junior Harriers took part in the Christmas edition of Sports Hall at Kirkby, where they finished in first place on the day to lead the league after three events.

It was an excellent day out for the juniors with an added Christmas present of watching their coaches get in on the action in an adult relay.