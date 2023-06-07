Worksop Harriers' Alicia Wells takes Midlands heptathlon silver despite injury

Alicia had a good first day, recording Heptathlon PBs in the 80m hurdles (12.66s) and the High Jump (1.59m).

She then recorded 9.58m in the Shot and 28.12s in the 200m to be the overnight leader.

Unfortunately, an ongoing niggle restricted Alicia’s ability to compete fully on the Sunday, but that strong first day meant she still finished in second.

Worksop Harriers at the Scholes Coppice Race at Kimberworth.

It was time for another bout of club competition on Wednesday night as the Harriers headed over to Kimberworth for the latest round of Grand Prix racing at the Scholes Coppice Race, part of the KMR series.

Hosted by Rotherham Harriers this time, the race was 3.5 miles and two undulating trail laps up to Keppels Column before down through the woodland of the Coppice.

It was a great turn-out for the Green and Black, not just as best-attending club on the night but also on the prize front.

Leading by example it was a Worksop men’s 1-2-3 as Matt Daly, Adam Turner and Tom Shaw took all three podium spots in quick succession.

Also, Steve Battle scooped the age group prize alongside a very strong run and fifth Harrier in 13th overall

It wasn’t just the men cleaning up though as Charlotte Jones took third lady overall, followed by Madi Spencer and Sam Marriott making it three athletes in the top 10 to put the icing on a great little club night at the ever popular KMR series.

Off the running front and on to making them happen, Mark Hazlehurst was selected as Field Referee at the Northern Championships at Manchester at the weekend.

This meeting marked his most senior appointment yet as an official.

A busy weekend at Sports City saw Mark responsible for organising the events of the U20 and Senior Northern Track and Field Championships, ensuring the events ran to schedule and allowing athletes to focus on their top performances.