The club had 15 members take part in the Friday evening race with a trio of PBs at the front as Matt Daly (17:17), Henry Brady (17:43) and Hannah Miller (19:29) all rang the PB bell.

Adam Jonczyk, Chris Johnson, Steve Carr and Tom McLaren followed swiftly in 19:55, 20:04, 20:10 and 20:45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerry Saville came in 21:28 whilst next it was the PB bell for Madi Spencer in 21:49 achieving her first bronze standard.

Worksop Harriers ready for the County 5k Championships at Newstead Abbey.

Cathy Mhembere and Natalie Cunningham ran strong times on the short stuff in 24:47 and 25:02 followed by Jo Campbell (25:40) while three ladies rounded out the team making some first returns to road racing as Nia Arthur, Julie Wragg and Sue Wasnidge ran 26:08, 27:21 and 27:40

Onto Saturday and if you attended everyone's favourite local parkrun you would certainly have seen a Green and Black theme as the Worksop Harriers hosted a parkrun takeover at Clumber Park. parkrun is a regular haunt for many Harriers whether they are in search of a PB or enjoying a social Saturday run.

This week, managed by regulars Chris Lawrence and Nat Cunningham, the Harriers filled the volunteer roles and helped a good few to some paced PBs as a thank you but also highlighting the range of people that make up the Harriers varies from the front runners to the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll find Harriers are parkrun every week and if you’re interested in finding out a bit more about what we do feel free to say hello!

Still with Saturday and there were some best in show performances of sorts as three Harriers took part in the Heckington 10, a long established 10 mile road race from the Heckington Country Show, celebrating its 166th year.

Starting from the central ring, the course heads out through Heckington Village on to the surrounding roads for a double lap before finishing back in the area.

Thomas Shaw got himself on the podium in second place in 55:29 with Matt Chappell also running an excellent time of 63:51 for a significant PB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the gents, Charlotte Jones got herself in the prizes with a first in age category in 73:42

Finally, on Sunday in the County Development League (Match Three) at Newark, the Harriers had some excellent results.

Brooklyn Crooks, a budding Decathlete, took part in five events, achieving three PBs with first in High Jump (1.80m) and Long Jump (6.20m), clearing 30m in Javelin (PB), 100m (PB) in 12.5s and clearing 8m for the first time in Shot put.

Ethan Ellery ran clear to win a blustery 800m before running 58.9s in the 400m.

Kitty Laurence improved her long jump PB with a leap of 4.94m and then threw over 22m in the Javelin and wrapping up Carol Lonsdale ran the 1500m in just over 6m.