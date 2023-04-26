Worksop Harriers 11 fly the flag at world famous London Marathon
Worksop Harriers had 11 members made the journey south to take part in the UK’s premier marathon event in London, running everything from first times, last times, qualifying times and raising money for some excellent causes.
First home and first timer was Bryan Cherry, running in the club place, with an excellent time that looked anything but novice with a club silver standard at the first go in 3:11:40.
Next were two ladies enjoying the rewards of hard work as they began from the 'Good For Age' start. And Rachel Silcock put bad memories of her first London Marathon to bed, improving by nearly a whole hour and a third sequential sub-4 in 3:55:02 while following shortly was Cathy Mhembere, with a superbly measured run (2:01:11/2:01:38 split) for 4:02:49, closely followed by Julie Holloway (4:07:19).
Next came Mark Manley (4:32:56) before another debut marathon performance from Cara Bradley of 4:58:59 (also raising money for Barnsley Independent Alzeimer’s and Dementia Support (BIADS) while just over five hours were Worksop duo Natalie Cunningham and Tracey West.
There’s a good chance you’ll have seen them recently on ‘Look North’ as the two were part of pushing Jo Yarg and her rainbow warriors around the course raising money for both Team Ladybugs paratriathlon and The Be More Bailey Foundation.
Veteran marathoner and ultra runner Kerry Dickinson came through next in 5:25:38 followed by first time London place and second marathon in Emma Butcher who raised funds for The Children’s Hospital Charity, in 6:12:51 while Tim Silcock raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in 6:47:41
Off the track and roads two Harriers were in the peaks for the Kinder Downfall fell race.
With 10 miles and 2000ft of ascent, the race starts and finishes in Hayfield, Glossop before climbs of William Clough, Sandy Heys, along the pennine way to Kinder Low and down the Swines Back to Edale cross before a final big descent back to Hayfield. Arron Jackson was first Harrier back in 1:40:55 followed by Richard Hind in 1:56:50.