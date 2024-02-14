Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Armagh 5k takes place in the small Irish town and includes a full suite of Juvenile competition, a Ladies and an Open 3k as well as the famous, just shy of five laps of the town's oval 5k race.

With just 200 entries and a minimum entry requirement of sub-16 minutes to get a place on the start line, it’s a race where you go to really test how fast you can go.

Amongst the internationals, semi-pros and some of the best club runners around, Tom managed to bag a place in search of shiny new PB.

Worksop Harriers ladies at the Stamford St Valentine's race.

A famously fast start saw the first two laps fly by in incredible times. Unfortunately, Tom didn’t quite get it right this time which didn’t leave much left for the second half of the race, eventually running 16:37 and not quite the time he had hoped for.

Still, just making it to the race and taking part was a great experience to fly the Green and Black flag at such an event and provide valuable experience for next time.

At the weekend the Harriers' ladies were setting hearts racing as four headed over to Stamford, South Lincolnshire, for the St Valentine's race.

A very hilly lollipop loop heading towards Careby and Pickworth hits over 300m of climbing over the unusual distance of 30k as you’re rarely on a flat between going up or down.

Nat Cunningham was the first Harrier back with a very strong performance for the non-road fan in 2:46:12, followed shortly by Rachel Silcock showing some excellent promise for Marathon season in 2:50:37.

Another superb bit of pacing saw Julie Holloway in 2:53:53 followed by Tanja Maric kept them all nicely under the three hour marker in 2:58:13.

Milly Townrow was overall Junior of the Year as Worksop Harriers staged their annual juniors awards party.

Kitty Lawrence also won Best Athlete this year for her scoring in the Mini League track and field while Eliza de Villars was awarded the Nathan Garrett Memorial for her high jump performance.

Junior Grand Prix awards winners were: U11 girls - Eliza de Villars, U11 boys - Isaac Beresford, U13 girls - Holly Bulmer, U13 boys - Henry Marks, U15 girls - Miley Townrow and U15 boys - Freddie Marks.

A night of awards, food singing and dancing made it a great evening for the juniors along with a few of some special ‘leavers’ photo albums for those who have come to their end of the Mini-League journey and look to take on the next set of age groups in their athletics careers.

Encapsulating each junior's journey from beginning with the club to reaching their final year in the Mini-League produced not only some great memories but enough to leave a parent or two with a tear in their eye!

