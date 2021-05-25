Worksop Harrier puts more miles in tank ahead of London Marathon

After the race she said: "We had a mixture of rain, hail and rain so heavy you couldn’t see the other side of the lake, so I'm really pleased to have got a chip time of 3:47:00.

"I'm hoping for better conditions when it comes to doing the London Marathon later in the year."

Thomas Shaw ran in the 400m (65.2), 1500m (4:32.2) & 5K (16:34.8) during the opening meeting of the Northern Track & Field League.

Charlotte Jones took on some tough conditions.