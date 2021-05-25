Worksop Harrier puts more miles in tank ahead of London Marathon
Worksop Harriers Charlotte Jones continued her build up to the London Marathon by running the Windermere Marathon.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 7:31 am
After the race she said: "We had a mixture of rain, hail and rain so heavy you couldn’t see the other side of the lake, so I'm really pleased to have got a chip time of 3:47:00.
"I'm hoping for better conditions when it comes to doing the London Marathon later in the year."
Thomas Shaw ran in the 400m (65.2), 1500m (4:32.2) & 5K (16:34.8) during the opening meeting of the Northern Track & Field League.
Jake Charters competed in the 1500m (5:22.5), 3000m steeplechase (12:46.6) & the hammer (13.44m) & James Charters the shot (6.21m), discus (16.79m) & the hammer (15.14m)