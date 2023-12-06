Worksop Harrier Natalie Cunningham battles her way to second place in Hell on the Humber race

Worksop Harriers' Natalie Cunningham battled her way to a fantastic second place in last wekend's aptly-named Hell On the Humber race.

Natalie Cunningham - second in Hell on the Humber.

She faced freezing winds, ungritted paths and peak temperatures of -10C on the exposed Humber Bridge.

Runners had six hours to manage as many two mile each way crossings as they could achieve. Natalie went a total of 16 times over the bridge to not only cover 32 miles but also 1,500 ft of climbing.

Also, two of the club's junior athletes competed in the South Yorkshire Indoors series with great success.

Summer Johnson hit a lofty new PB of 1.40 m in the high jump to finish second overall in her age group while Isaac Bereford bagged a double PB in the 600 m (1.52) and 150 m (22.5s) before recording a 1.10 m high jump.