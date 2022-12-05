The weekend's most popular event saw the club head up to Penistone Showground for match number three of the South Yorkshire XC League which saw superb results both individually and for the team from the ladies make it a worthwhile day out.

One medium and a pair of large laps gave the ladies just over 6 km which were led the entire way by Frederica Richards, taking her first win of the series in 25:32, beating chasing rivals and enough to nudge her up to not only first on the day but also ahead overall on for the series.

Hannah Miller had one of her best runs to date (19th – 29:29) whilst Charlotte Jones narrowly missed out on the AG win in 30:38 (26th) whilst the scoring four was rounded out by Madi Spencer loving being back at the XC (47th – 33:37).

Worksop Harriers at the South Yorkshire cross country league meeting.

Tanja Maric made an XC debut (60th – 35:35) closely followed by Cathy Mhembere (65th 36:35) and Sally Bulmer rounded out the ladies team, but starting out alongside them in the in U17’s match, Ethan Ellery nudged up another place, making it onto the podium with a third place finish in 26:47.

The final match of the day saw five men in the four large lap/10 km race as Tom Shaw was first Harrier back (20th/38:35) followed by a strong run by Dom Ayton (75th/45:55).

Super-Vet Richard Hind was on his series debut (91st/47:56) followed by Chris Lawrence (106th/51:34) and Adam Jonczyk (109th/52:04).

With 1300 ft of elevation gain, the7.6-mile Baslow Bolt Fell Race headed out of Hassop before Carver/Curbar and a long climb up to Baslow Edge and descending back to Baslow.

Kerry Saville was first Harriers back in 1:05:18, followed by Jim Staveley (1:12:52) and Arron Jackson in 1:14:47.

On Sunday six Harriers headed over to the Edwinstowe Christmas 10k, a pleasant undulating loop through the woodland that this year threw up some wetter and muddier spots than previous.

Kerry Saville was back racing straight away in 44:00 and 21st, whilst Steve Hazlehurst and Nick Mould crossed close in 51:38 and 59 respectively.