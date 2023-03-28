Anna capped off a fantastic year by adding to her win at the Notts schools with a fifth place finish and first Notts runner from a field of 214 girls, Also representing Notts in the boys race was Theo Bezoari-Oldfield, finishing second for Notts.

At the opposite end of the age group, it was the senior Harriers in action at the Chicken Run Fell Race from Hayfield Primary School. Kerry Saville (1:18:10), Chris Lawrence (1:27:01) and Jim Staveley (1:31:15) all completed the longer 13.1k route with 1,759 ft of elevation, while Sally Staveley (1:34:47) took the shorter 10.3k route with 1,266 ft of elevation.

Taking on a challenge in the Lake District, Arron Jackson took part in the Coledale Horseshoe Fell Race - a 8.3 mile route with 3,200 ft of ascent, which includes a relentless climb to the summit of Grisedale Pike. Despite the wet conditions, Arron finished in 2:00:27.

By Sunday the Harriers were back on the roads with several members putting the finishing touches on their Marathon Training, they joined a small group at the Ashby 20.

It’s not the quickest 20 mile race around but a great tester or marathon fitness and yielded some excellent results.

Thomas Shaw was first back for the Harriers, knocking two minutes of his PB and a club gold standard in 1:55:19, whilst Tom was soon followed by the first of the marathon trainees as Bryan Cherry clocked not only his longest race to date but a club silver on his first attempt in an excellently paced 2:21:48.

Next in a pair of PB’s as Steve Carr ran 2:31:43 followed by Rachel Silcock in 2:58:48. The Harriers were rounded out with three first attempts at the 20 mile distance as Tanja Maric ran 3:04:01, Cathy Mhembere ran 3:05:30 and Mark Manley ran 3:27:46.