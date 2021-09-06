Worksop fighters bring home the titles

Nicola Hopewell displays her new WBL European title in the superfly class.

The fighters from the town’s Boyle’s Pro Boxing Stable brought home the titles following the Battle at the Beach show in Brighton on Saturday.

The international middleweight title, a European super flyweight title and a WIBA world featherweight title were up for grabs.

First in action was the ever improving cruiserweight Alvis ‘the Latvian lion’ Berzins, boxing a four rounder vs road general Richard Harrison.

The Boyle boxers had an event to remember in Brighton

Over four rounds, all of which were competitive, the Worksop lion roared the loudest with clean sharp flurries and fast feet winning a unanimous points victory.

Then came the first title fight being the WIBA international middleweight title, being contested by Worksop’s Elle ‘triple L’ Coulson and the Croatian pugilist Katarina Vistica, who has fellow Brits Nina Bradley and GB star Natasha Jonas on her cv.

Coulson (19) took control from the start, holding centre ring and dominating the geography of the ring with sharp straight punches and lovely movements making Vistica miss wildly trying to catch the ever moving Coulson.

The path of the fight remained stable over the six with Coulson winning every round clearly on her way to being crowned the new WIBA international middleweight champion.

Hollie Towl became the youngest ever female world champion after winning the WIBA world featherweight title.

Coulson said afterwards: “I’m just so happy that I got this belt.

“This belt means the world to me and my coach and best friend Chris (Boyle). We work together tirelessly every day to get moments like this and there is no one else I’d rather be there with winning it.

Coach Boyle said: “Elle is truly something special in the way that she dedicates her life to boxing.

“I can’t get her out of the gym. So this is a just reward for my young star. “

All smiles for champ Nicola Hopewell

Next in the square circle was unbeaten KO kid Nicola ‘the hurricane’ Hopewell vs the battle tough Cara MacLochlainn from Belfast, for the WBL European title at superfly, over 8 rounds.

This was worthy of the event as the two engaged from the first bell until the last with none taking a backward step.

The action was mainly dominated by Hopewell with the Belfast battler on the back foot landing only the odd eye catching shot, but was in the contest till the end.

After 8 rounds the Hurricane took the eye of the judges and won a clear decision becoming a European champion.

Hopewell said: “This was some fight and we both gave it everything so I’m glad I got Cara as an opponent as the fight was another test I needed, especially over the 8 rounds. European champion is a name I could get used to.

Boyle added: “Credit to Nic as this girl really gave us everything and Nic had to show her level tonight and as always she is never left wanting in that department.”

Finally at the top of the show was the blonde bomber Hollie Towl hoping to become the youngest ever female world champion in her bout for the WIBA world featherweight title.

It was against a hugely experienced Argentinian champion in Christina Pacheco over 10 rounds.

When the action got underway the bomber went on the rampage pushing Pacheco back on the ropes and landing huge shots and Pacheco firing back.

The action really heated up toward the end of the first round when Towl landed clean, but both locked horns and went for it with a clash of heads at the end of the first leaving both fighters cut.

The corners worked hard on the cuts and both girls were ready to go, but the Argentina fighter was not coming out for the next round so the blonde bomber was the winner by TKO

Towl said: “I’m over the moon that I’m a world champion. I can’t really take it in at the minute, it seems surreal.

“It’s a shame she wasn’t wanting to continue as I felt so good in there and was flowing straight away, so I would love to fight her again and defend my beautiful belt.”

Boyle added: “It is just amazing to see Hollie as world champion. I told her and her mum and dad that I would be making her world champion before the age of 21 so to do it this early is even better.

“The credit is Hollie’s as she’s not outspoken or anything, she's just a lovely young girl who works hard to achieve her dreams and here we are.

“Four out of four wins and three titles is amazing and so humbling for us all.

"None of my fighters have boxed anywhere but with me so to see these guys and girls do these amazing things is unreal.

“I’m so proud we truly are blessed and this team is only just getting started so watch this space.”

Towl is an amateur five-time National Champion and had a 34-6 record when in the amateurs.

In September last year Towl made her pro debut in the ‘Let Battle Commence’ show in Aberdeen, where she beat Jamie Bates by TKO in the fifth round.

She has been boxing since the age of 11 and is a former European kickboxing champion, before she dedicated herself fully to boxing in 2014.

She has also sparred with Olympic champion Nicola Adams and Commonwealth Champ Nina Bradley.

The champions along with other fighters at the club Xbox boxing academy Worksop home of Boyle’s pro boxing will be having a homecoming October 31st in Worksop.