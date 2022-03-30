It's now a 5-0 record for Declan Cairns.

Cairns had a shutout points win (40-36) against Berman “La Cobra” Sanchez from Nicaragua.

He had a record of 29 wins with 21 knock outs and 16 losses. He’s boxed world level opponents such a Jorge Linares and also challenged for WBC Intercontinental belts.Cairns said: The fight was a great learning curve for myself and I stuck to a plan that was executed perfectly. I kept him at bay with my reach and came up through the middle with sharp uppercuts when coming in close.

"I have been working hard in the gym with my coaches Michael White and Gil White and the progress is showing.

"I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me in the boxing game and bringing titles back to Worksop.