Worksop duo take on French Alps Triathlon race
Bassetlaw Triathlon Club duo Gaz Hughes and Gav Toulson, both experience long distance triathletes, took to the French Alps for their latest event.
Based in the Bourg d’Oisans region of France the event starts with a 2.2km swim in Lac du Verney then it’s a 118 km cycle which finishes with a climb up Alp d’Huez.
This is a climb that has made and broken many professional cyclists in the Tour de France.
Over its 13.8km climb the cyclists have to deal with 21 hairpin bends as they ascend a total of 1,118m.
Most Popular
-
1
No table tennis medal for Worksop's Sam Walker at Commonwealth Games
-
2
Tough start for Worksop Town as they head for Stockton Town opener
-
3
Commonwealth Games: Rampton Hospital staff member ‘frustrated’ as she finishes seventh place in women’s discus
-
4
Bassetlaw Swim Squad's Lewis Warner makes history with silver in British Summer Championships
-
5
Worksop Harriers ladies finish sixth in the Summer League after Teversal Trail finale
Finally, there is a 20km run in the ski hills around the Alp d’Huez village.
On finishing the event in a time of 8 hours and 47 minutes Gaz said: “It’s the most beautiful, yet brutal triathlon you can do.
“The swim was in the best lake I’ve ever swam in, with huge support lining the banking.
“Personally I’ve had a really good build up to it and felt really strong all day, resulting in probably the closest thing I’ll get to a perfect race. I was really proud of how I performed.”
Gav, who has done the event before but was not deterred, finished with a time of 11 hours and 7 minutes.
He said “I didn’t train enough and struggled on the bike. Apart from that I loved it and highly recommend it.”