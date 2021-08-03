Worksop Dolphins life member get Swim England honour

David and Elsie Rush have been great servants to swimming.

David Rush was presented with his Swim England chain of office at the Swim England East Midlands Festival meet on Sunday.

David and his wife Elsie both joined Dolphins in 1987 and had two sons who were active swimmers for the club at that time.

They have since been very active in the club, county and region and are both Life Members of the club and past Presidents of Notts ASA.

They have been awarded various honours during that time, with the club saying it is an honour for the club to see David achieving a term as President of East Midlands region.

When David first started the club used his IT experience to their advantage and he has been one of the organisers of the two Open Meets the club has each year.