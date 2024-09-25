Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Dolphins Life Member David Rush was presented with Swim England East Midlands Outstanding Contribution Award 2024 at an awards ceremony at Loughborough.

David has for over 25 years been responsible for IT at the many meets and events the Dolphins have held and is a very important member of the club.

The award was presented to him by East Midlands Region President, Geoff Robilliard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same awards night, Giannis Valkoumas, the Dolphins coach who has turned the club around in the last four years with swimmers in the club reaching National Standard, with a very exciting future for many, was also nominated for a coach's award.