Worksop Dolphins’ David Rush given prestigious regional award
Worksop Dolphins Life Member David Rush was presented with Swim England East Midlands Outstanding Contribution Award 2024 at an awards ceremony at Loughborough.
David has for over 25 years been responsible for IT at the many meets and events the Dolphins have held and is a very important member of the club.
The award was presented to him by East Midlands Region President, Geoff Robilliard.
At the same awards night, Giannis Valkoumas, the Dolphins coach who has turned the club around in the last four years with swimmers in the club reaching National Standard, with a very exciting future for many, was also nominated for a coach's award.
