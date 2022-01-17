Worksop Dolphins achieve qualifying times at start of Notts County Championships
A number of Worksop Dolphins swimmers achieved qualifying times at the start of the Notts County Championships, writes Alex McLauchlan.
The swimmers competed well during the first weekend of the championships gaining personal best time and a fair collection of medals, including first places.
In the boys 14yrs 100m backstroke, Euan Hayes-Wormall won the gold medal, and was first place Junior County Champion. He also won a silver medal in the boys 50m freestyle and overall thirrd Place Junior County Champion.
In the Boys 15yrs 100m backstroke Jake Franse gained first place and second in the 100m butterfly. Holly Heaton-Hannon was thirrd in the girls 12yrs 200m breaststroke.
In the boys 12yrs 50m freestyle Raymond Dalby-Rose was second and he came third in the 200m breaststroke. Harry Pyott was third in the boys 14yrs freestyle, while Amy Walker was second in the girls 13yrs 100m butterfly.