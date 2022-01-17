Worksop Dolphins achieve qualifying times at start of Notts County Championships

The Worksop Dolphins swimmers with Head Coach Giannis Valkoumas and team manager Julie Cooke.

The swimmers competed well during the first weekend of the championships gaining personal best time and a fair collection of medals, including first places.

In the boys 14yrs 100m backstroke, Euan Hayes-Wormall won the gold medal, and was first place Junior County Champion. He also won a silver medal in the boys 50m freestyle and overall thirrd Place Junior County Champion.

In the Boys 15yrs 100m backstroke Jake Franse gained first place and second in the 100m butterfly. Holly Heaton-Hannon was thirrd in the girls 12yrs 200m breaststroke.