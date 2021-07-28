Worksop College so proud to produce national captains

Joe Root, bottom right, in the Worksop College cricket team.

Dixon, who attended the Sixth Form at Worksop College from 2003 to 2005, is currently in Tokyo, representing Great Britain in the Olympics as hockey captain.

His talent was noticed by Trevor Franse, the then Director of Hockey, who appointed Dixon as captain as soon as he joined.

“It was a brave decision from Trevor Franse who was in his first year in charge of the hockey programme,” says Dixon.

The Worksop College alumni for GB's hockey team in Tokyo.

“All the boys really admired Trevor and he was like a big brother in a way. He came in with a lot of energy and what it takes to be a team player.

“We didn’t have the depth in talent but this only made us fight for each other.”

After leaving the school, Dixon went on to have a long and impressive hockey career, hailed as one of the finest players of his generation. Achieving 283 caps for Great Britain and England, Dixon has played 12 years of international hockey and guided the GB squad to some impressive results, as well as leading Team GB through to Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dixon, however, isn’t the only Old Worksopian represented in the GB hockey line-up - Tom Sorsby and Sam Ward also attended the school. Sorsby speaks of his time at Worksop College: “I am extremely thankful to all those that have helped me along the way, particularly those at Worksop. “Huge thanks go out to Housemaster Trevor Franse and Hockey Coach Keith Taylor, and to all the other staff who were brilliant and helped to manage my junior hockey career whilst at the college.

“I have so many fond memories of the Worksop days, and there is no doubt that they have helped me get to where I am today.”

Keith Taylor has fond memories of Sorsby’s time at the school, saying: “In many ways Tom’s own words say much about the self-effacing manner in which he has approached his hockey, especially his ‘team comes first’ attitude.

As a student he was, and continues to be, a self-improver. He was true Worksopian, inspiring and leading those around him.”

Just one year after Dixon’s graduation, Joe Root joined the school.

Root will be leading England in the upcoming Test series against India.

Ian Parkin, director of sports performance at Worksop College, was quick to notice his talent: “As a young player, what stood out, apart from his obvious technical proficiency at such a young age, was his relentless work ethic and attitude to practice,” he said.

“He would always be first to arrive at training, and would hit balls long after everyone else had left. He was a lovely, normal kid, who has gone all the way.”

Root has been ranked the best batsman in Test cricket and now sits in fifth position.

He is also third for England’s run scorers in Test cricket. It is looking highly likely that, if his current level of play continues, he could threaten Sir Alastair Cook’s current first place position.

Dr Price, headmaster at Worksop College, said: “For a school of such a humble size, having one international player would be impressive, but four is a major accomplishment.