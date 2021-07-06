Worksop captain keen to keep up winning mentality

Worksop are well placed in Division One of the Bassetlaw and District League despite having their weekend game against Harthill cancelled.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s match with fellow promotion-chasers Whitwell, with Worksop riding the wave of a three game winning streak.

“It was frustrating to have the game cancelled,” he said. “There is not much we can do.

“We wanted to take the momentum in but we are looking forward to next weekend’s game if the weather stays away.

“We are just taking each game as it comes and taking the winning mentality into every game.

“We want to go and attack the opposition. I think the key, if we are going to be successful, is putting the pressure on when we are in the field.

“And also scoring the runs as we have been doing recently. If we are chasing then we need to pace it correctly.”

Taylor is now hoping to lead by example, along with the team’s other experienced players, as Workop look to keep calm heads in pursuit of their goal.

“There are a few of us who have played first team for a few years,” he added. “Myself, Tim Smith and Ross Wicks are looking to step into the senior positions.

“We are trying to bring on some very talented juniors so that if we do get promoted they will be ready for the challenge.