She topped the bill on the four-fight Hometown Glory night, organised by Boyles Pro Boxing at Stanley Street Sports & Social Club.

Elle took control of the 10-rounder in the first five rounds.

But her slick opponent, who was an ex-Asia Games champion, always looked dangerous and for opportunity to land.

Elle Coulson celebrates her third world title.

In the eighth round she managed to catch Elle, forcing her to take a count.

But being the champion she is, Elle rose to see out rounds nine and 10 in a composed fashion.

One judge had a draw and the other two saw Elle win by one round clear and two rounds clear.

She now holds the WBU, IBC, and WBF world middleweight titles.

First up on the bill was Matthew Roper in his second pro bout against a late replacement in the experienced Kuldeep Singh, who had a record of 6-4-0.

Both lads came out fast landing strong shots, but when Singh made a mistake, Roper made him pay with a lovely timed right hand causing Singh to take a count.

On rising Roper stepped in on him and finished the job in style for victory.

Following this was a contest between two stable mates in Konrad Nowicki and Mamraze Afsar. Over four rounds at middleweight this was very much a grudge match.

Afsar came out quickly landing some good shots on Nowicki, but he composed and seemed to get his timing towards the end of the round.

Round saw Nowicki putting combinations together causing Afsar to take a knee.

He showed courage to get up but Nowicki finished the job and now has a record of three KOs from his three winning fights.

Then came Ben 'No Retreat' Gore boxing what was now to be his final bout against a very focused Marty Kayes over six round.

Gore was coming off a great win previous and started bright but Kayes' pace was fast and timed, causing Gore problems.

But he adapted well and the early rounds were very close.