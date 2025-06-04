Worksop boxers win competition for club focused on eradicating knife crime

Worksop’s premier pugilistic team Xbox Boxing Academy took to the ring in Shirebrook Leisure Centre to try to help deliver a direct knockout blow to the rise of knife crime in the UK.

‘Boxing Beats Streets Chapter 2 Jabbing not Stabbing’ is the most recent initiative from Xbox head coach Chris Boyle.

It was a box cup tournament with over 100 competitors from 14 clubs nationwide to really send a huge message to young people that jabbing not stabbing is the way forward.

A sell-out crowd was in attendance to watch boxers from all over the UK give their all to secure the wins and send a winning message in doing so.

Team XBox after their victory at Shirebrook.

Local stars Robbie Finnie, Ryan Benton, Ben Smith, Tommy Wilson, Finley Rushton, Thomas Coombes and George Coombes really set the stage alight as Team Xbox were overall winners.

Team of the tournament was Cambustan Miners Welfare from Scotland.

Coach Boyle said: “We wanted to continue our work in the amateur boxing scene alongside our pro boxing campaign ‘Rise' (Racism in Sport Ends).

“We see local people getting involved and, being affected by knife crime, so we want to put a KO punch into its face to stop it growing.

“Young people are so easily manipulated and influenced by others good or bad, so I want to try to do it through sport.

“I’m particularly proud of all my team today, especially my debut boxers Ben Smith, who became champion in his first run out in the ring, and also Riley Cox, who didn’t get the win but gave a great performance in his first contest.”

Boyle added: “This is not going stop and we will keep raising awareness until we stop knife crime entirely.

“It’s mindless violence and affects families for life. That’s not acceptable and we at Team Xbox won’t be accepting it, full stop.”

Coach Chris expressed gratitude to Muslim Charity UK, that helped with some funding for the event, and Worksop’s oldest taxi company Nunns Taxis, who also helped fund the event.

“Without the support, the money would have to be found from myself so these guys truly are just diamonds,” said Boyle.