Worksop boxers star as North triumphs over the South
And Worksop's Team Xbox youngsters set the locals alight in 12 competitive matches and seven skills bouts.
Raising funds for a local autism charity, the Xbox team really delighted and delivered in the ring.
Wins on the day included young lion Daniel Lee in a very close battle of wills which could have gone either way.
The rising talent of Leo Rawlings saw him take his record to only one loss in 10 contests in a display which he simply out-skilled his willing opponent in all three rounds.
There were further wins for Riley Rushton in a give and take bout and a first for his season in Adam Smith with power and precision followed.
Thomas Frew, in a senior contest, produced a great win this time out as did the very flighty Aryan Nazari, topping off his National champion win last time out with another good clear victory.
Ollie Lomas, a winner away from home a week previous, also gained his second win for his club and kept his unbeaten record going.
Fighter of the Night saw a clear victory for rising star 'Rapid' Robbie Finnie, beating a top drawer opponent from Leo’s Lions in Kent, boxing beautifully over three rounds with class and composure.
There was also a top performance from 'young Tyson at the gym' Leo Daley who, without two subjective point deductions could have probably edged his opponent out, but gave a good display.
Also on the card were Reece Ansell, Finley Ruston, Ryan Benton, Thomas and George Coombes, Isaac Parker, Seth Miles and Colby Briscombe, while debutant Steven Parish, also stepping in for the first time, did remarkably well
Xbox head coach Chris Boyle said: “We did so well today - everyone stepped in and stepped up.
“I see real potential in this group as the clubs attending were class acts and all the bouts were close with no stoppages, so that tells its own story.
“Standouts today were my three rising stars in Finnie, Nazari and Rawlings.
“These three just keep winning - it’s remarkable and testament to their loyalty, dedication and hard work, and also to them believing and listening to the plan set out for them.
“I am super proud of these guys and love them to bits like my own.
“This squad has got real depth and I look forward to another season of this build with this team.
“A special mention must also go to the battling Max Cooper, who made a remarkable return to the ring only six months after breaking bones in a car accident – the lad is now literally titanium.”
Next outing for the team is the 6th February amateur home show at Stanley Street, Worksop, then the professional stable on 22nd February in Shirebrook.