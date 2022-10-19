Her last fight - her first under the British Boxing Board of Control at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane - saw her beat experienced Claudia Ferenczi, who had 125 fights behind her and only been stopped four times, with a sixth round stoppage.

Still waiting to hear who she will be up against in Doncaster, Nicola said: “I am in great shape. I have spent 10 months out of the ring and my team at my boxing gym and Marfi (Marfisia Lanza) have got me in great shape.

“I’m really excited to be back out in the ring again.

Nicola Hopewell - set for second pro fight. Picture by Clive Woods Photography.

“Many people have commented on how well and fighting fit I look since doing more strength and conditioning sessions with Marfi over the last few months.

“Since my last fight I have continued to train and I am feeling ready to go and will box anyone who is put in front of me.

“My ambition is to eventually work my way up in the professional rankings and start boxing for recognised titles.

“There are only five girls in the superfly weight division in the UK and after one fight I am ranked third in the UK.”

Nicola started out with Worksop's Xbox Academy and Pro Boxing.

“But I made the decision at the beginning of 2022 to move over to the British Boxing Board of Control to train with Gil White and Daz Medcalf at Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club in Doncaster and I am now managed by Joe Elfidh,” she said.

“Also part of my training team is my strength and conditioning coach Marfisia Lanza (Marfit PT).”