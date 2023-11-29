Worksop's Boyles Pro Boxing stable staged Chapter Four of their Rise series of anti-discrimination nights with another successful show at Shirebrook Leisure Centre that included the Pridefighter Tournament and the Battle of Britain.

The series was created to continually challenge the equality in sport and to help remove racism.

This show had six bouts scheduled headlined by the eventual final of the Pridefighter Tournament – won by Luke White – and co-headlined by the female flyweight Battle of Britain between Zara Johnson and Nicole May.

The Pridefighter Tournament featured five super middleweight fighters in the hat with a winner takes all cash prize.

Ellie Coulson celebrates another victory at Shirebrook.

The first contest drawn out of the hat saw White beat Manaraze Asfar over three rounds.

The contest saw White pinch rounds one and two before a very close round three in which the scorecards went the same way.

The second quarter final saw experienced Belfast man Marty Kayes up against debuting David Chapman from Bedford.

It was a tight affair with Kayes being the aggressor and Chapman looking composed defensively, but hesitant to give aggressive work.

Luke White is congratulated on his Prizefighter title.

This played into the hands of Kayes, seeing the Belfast Bomber progress into the semi-final draw to join Conrad Nowicki, who got a bye, and White.

Next up was the Worksop stable’s high flying dazzler in Elle 'Triple L' Coulson, who is already at just 21 a WBU, IBC and WBF world middleweight champion and building not just a classy record but a classy style for the purist up.

She was up against a very experienced fighter from Bosnia in Marija Zivkovic Boks over six rounds.

Coming off a class fight last time when she clinched the WBF title, Coulson showed her class and composure from the start as well as her new aggressive style her team had been working on in the gym.

Champion Elle Coulson displays her belt.

Coulson dominated the middle of the ring and every time her opponent attempted to come forward Coulson landed eye-catching heavy hitting combinations to reset her opponent in position.

The pattern remained the same and at times it looked like A Star ref Ian John Lewis may step in, but she saw the last bell with Coulson winning 60-54 on all three scorecards.

In the semi-final of Pridefighter Nowicki faced White. This battle was a mix of Nowicki being the busier and White looking to punch pick on the inside.

The rounds never really changed much and at the end it was a true split of what you liked.

The judging was also split with two judges edging White and one to Nowicki.

Co-main event was the Battle of Britain between flyweights Zara Johnson and Nicole May for the WIBA international flyweight title.

This battle over 10 rounds was a cracking contest which to most saw Johnson settle first, winning the the first three rounds well.

May came back stronger, looking like she was getting her groove in rounds four to seven, but all the rounds were very close.

Eight to 10 saw Johnson look in control on the back foot, landing lovely jabs with May just falling short in her timing and distance.

On the final bell the judges went unanimous to give Johnson a deserved victory and the title belt.

Johnson said: “What a night - what a fight. I’m literally so excited to be the champion tonight.

“I think I showed my class and what we’d been working on in the gym with my team. This is just the beginning for me and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

The Pridefighter final pitched Kayes against White.

Both boxers looked to take control of the geography of the contest and were equally eager in there aggression to do so.

White just looked to finish the exchange better than Kayes and this seemed to sway the judges and saw White slide to a unanimous victory and become the new Pridefighter super middleweight champion.

White said: “It’s been tough tonight as I’ve fought in total 10 rounds and had to keep my gloves on in between the fights. But I’m over the moon to win this unique tournament.”

Promoter and head coach Chris Boyle said: “That’s been some event. We’ve had it all tonight - a huge, unique tournament and some cracking female boxing on display.

“I’m really proud of all the fighters tonight, but for Zara and Luke, the eventual champions tonight, I’m really elated for as they deserved it so much.

“I’m really happy with Elle's performance too as we have something mega-exciting and big to announce on the horizon for the 3rd February show.

“So to get through this one tonight and do it well, which she did,was key and she really showed what we’ve been working hard on the whole camp - a very aggressive fighter with the slickest of footwork to match.”

Up next for Boyle’s team is a trip to Aberdeen for a British title fight between Nowicki and Scotland's Samar Carrol on 9th December.