Worksop boxer Declan Cairns is back with a bang after long lay-off

After almost two years without a fight, largely due to the Covid lockdowns, super welterweight Cairns, 24, won every round to beat Carl Turney on points on Friday and make it three wins out of three since turning pro.

Cairns boxes under the Boxing Connected Promotions banner and boxes out of the Fighting Fit Gym, Dinnington, under trainers Michael White and Daz Medcalfe.

“It was good to be back,” he said. “I controlled the tempo of the fight, stood behind my jab, moved off at angles and picked him off really.

“I last boxed in November 2019.

"It's been a nightmare but I have stayed the right side of the gym door – that's the main thing.

"So I was ready to get back in there.

“I feel like I have come on leaps and bounds from my last fight.

"I feel benefit from the time spent in the gym over the lockdowns and I really feel 10 times better now.”

Cairns admitted he is still inexperienced and learning on the job but wants to now accelerate his career and try for a title within the next two years.

“I turned pro in 2019 and had my debut fight in the June which I won with a third round TKO,” he said.

“I then won my second fight on points in the November.

“I now just need to keep pushing on keep getting these wins under my belt.

“I will step up my rounds from four to six when I am ready and maybe push on for an eight rounder.

“From there I either want a Midlands or Central Area title fight.

“That may take a couple of years but all depends on how quick I can squeeze fights in.

"The more I get out the less time it will take.”

He continued: “I need to keep building myself up and I am learning on the job.

"I only had seven amateur fights so I am learning as a go.

“I also had quite a long lay-off as well before turning pro.

“I had not boxed for ages but jumped in straight at the deep end.